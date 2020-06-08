Marietta Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.7% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 34 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Independent Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,510.46.

GOOGL stock traded up $8.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,448.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,692,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,913. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The company has a market capitalization of $988.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,352.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,339.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

