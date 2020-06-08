Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 555,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,413 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 0.8% of M&T Bank Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $134,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,884,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,156,679,000 after purchasing an additional 470,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,027,054,000 after purchasing an additional 143,079 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,316,366,000 after acquiring an additional 62,592 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,183,742,000 after acquiring an additional 367,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,735,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,318,022,000 after acquiring an additional 356,748 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MA traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $310.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,722,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,000,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.34. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities cut their target price on Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.54.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

