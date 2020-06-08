MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.002 per share on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th.

MGM Resorts International has a dividend payout ratio of -0.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect MGM Resorts International to earn ($0.66) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -1.5%.

MGM opened at $21.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.20. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.06.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle acquired 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,760. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,266 shares in the company, valued at $227,338.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 834,832 shares of company stock valued at $10,178,535 over the last ninety days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MGM. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

