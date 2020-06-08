Mindexcoin Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (MIC)

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Mindexcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Token Store, LATOKEN, Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last week, Mindexcoin has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. Mindexcoin has a total market capitalization of $305,584.90 and approximately $929.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.74 or 0.01962115 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00177842 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00045865 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00118860 BTC.

About Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. Mindexcoin’s official website is mindexcoin.com . Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mindexcoin is medium.com/mindexcoin

Mindexcoin Token Trading

Mindexcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Token Store, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mindexcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mindexcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

