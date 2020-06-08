Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) PT Raised to $80.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.94.

Monster Beverage stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.37. The company had a trading volume of 50,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,635. The firm has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.04. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $73.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.43.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.97 million. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 27.77%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $1,024,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,759.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sydney Selati sold 5,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $330,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,201.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,108 shares of company stock worth $13,486,804 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 25,557,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,153,000 after purchasing an additional 684,281 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,892,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,652,000 after acquiring an additional 310,406 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,791,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,962,000 after acquiring an additional 102,225 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,452,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,472,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

