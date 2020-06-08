M&T Bank Corp Has $33.73 Million Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 407,701 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 77,417 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Nike were worth $33,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Nike by 100.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nike by 68.9% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,162,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,724,723. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $159.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.97.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Nike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $102.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at $199,564,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,000 shares of company stock worth $23,228,100. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

