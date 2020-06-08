Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) VP Sells $76,132.64 in Stock

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $76,132.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,144.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,776,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,846,674. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 3.25. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $28.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.43.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MUR. Mizuho increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. MKM Partners downgraded Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their price target on Murphy Oil from $27.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 90,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 145,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 670.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 202,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 176,538 shares during the period. Finally, AXA acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

