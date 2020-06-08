Neutron (NTRN) Price Up 13.3% Over Last Week

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Neutron coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Neutron has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. Neutron has a total market capitalization of $216,040.99 and $10.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000456 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00008391 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000300 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Neutron Profile

Neutron (NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Neutron

Neutron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

