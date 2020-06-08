Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.88.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Bank of America upgraded Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BTIG Research started coverage on Nike in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Nike from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Nike from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,228,100 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Nike by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $454,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,633 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in Nike by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 24,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 443,351 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $44,914,000 after purchasing an additional 265,047 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.58 on Monday, reaching $104.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,162,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,724,723. Nike has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $159.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.11.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nike will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

