Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LASR. BidaskClub raised shares of Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Nlight in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Nlight from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nlight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of Nlight stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,994. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.91. The firm has a market cap of $939.12 million, a PE ratio of -48.82 and a beta of 2.78. Nlight has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.46 million. Nlight had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103134.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nlight will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert Martinsen sold 7,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $171,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 26,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $593,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,999 shares of company stock valued at $782,022. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Nlight by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,157,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,466,000 after purchasing an additional 63,824 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Nlight by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,132,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,856,000 after purchasing an additional 156,912 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nlight by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 296,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 30,454 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Nlight in the fourth quarter worth $666,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Nlight by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

