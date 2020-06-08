North American Construction Group Ltd (TSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron Sells 10,000 Shares

North American Construction Group Ltd (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.11, for a total value of C$91,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,066,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$18,821,523.07.

On Thursday, April 9th, Martin Robert Ferron sold 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.43, for a total value of C$37,170.00.

NOA stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 86,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,366. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.32. The firm has a market cap of $295.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15. North American Construction Group Ltd has a twelve month low of C$5.81 and a twelve month high of C$17.29.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$198.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$205.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd will post 1.3800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on North American Construction Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Pi Financial lowered their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

