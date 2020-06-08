nVent Electric’s (NVT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $26.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded nVent Electric from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered nVent Electric from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. nVent Electric currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.86.

NVT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.25. The company had a trading volume of 29,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,164. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.99. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.51.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). nVent Electric had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 39.33%.

In related news, Director Michael L. Ducker acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 36,536.4% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

