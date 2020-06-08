Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Ocean Power Technologies stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $0.65. 7,155,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,451. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $0.66. Ocean Power Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $2.58.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.77% and a negative net margin of 880.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc is a renewable wave-energy technology company, which engages in the development of commercialize proprietary systems that generate electricity through ocean waves. It offers the PB3 PowerBuoy which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe; and Asia and Australia.

