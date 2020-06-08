Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Holdings Lowered by Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lowered its holdings in Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 248,592 shares during the period. Old Second Bancorp comprises 1.8% of Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. owned about 1.16% of Old Second Bancorp worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 40.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 12.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 15,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 174.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 157,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 100,138 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OSBC traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,528. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.27. Old Second Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $13.77.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 14.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.08%.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, CEO James Eccher bought 12,033 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.28 per share, for a total transaction of $99,633.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSBC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

