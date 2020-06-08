Own Price Hits $0.0239 (CHX)

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Own token can now be bought for about $0.0239 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, DDEX, Bancor Network and IDEX. Own has a total market cap of $2.38 million and $465,969.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Own has traded 35.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00046189 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $556.09 or 0.05727423 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002651 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00056073 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00030617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002589 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010306 BTC.

Own Profile

Own is a token. It launched on March 25th, 2018. Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Own is weown.com . Own’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket

Own Token Trading

Own can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Own should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Own using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

