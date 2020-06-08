Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,542 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.03.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFE traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.59. The company had a trading volume of 28,634,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,225,122. The company has a market cap of $199.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day moving average of $36.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

