Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PLNT. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Planet Fitness from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.69.

PLNT stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.82. 77,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,821,017. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.66 and its 200 day moving average is $66.91. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $127.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.61 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Planet Fitness news, insider Craig Jeffrey Miller bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.18 per share, for a total transaction of $106,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,104.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $499,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,269.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 32,000 shares of company stock worth $1,619,060 in the last quarter. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,740,000. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 631.6% during the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 24,960 shares in the last quarter. Valinor Management L.P. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 310.1% in the 1st quarter. Valinor Management L.P. now owns 1,283,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,508,000 after buying an additional 970,550 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 1,039.4% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 54,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 49,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

