Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts expect Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) to post $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.54. Proto Labs reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $2.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $115.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Proto Labs from $82.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Proto Labs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

In other Proto Labs news, VP Robert Bodor sold 9,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,029,090.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Proto Labs by 90.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,231,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,754,000 after acquiring an additional 585,053 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Proto Labs by 90.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,231,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,746,000 after acquiring an additional 585,053 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Proto Labs by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,219,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,833,000 after acquiring an additional 226,226 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,728,000 after buying an additional 78,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 591,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,046,000 after buying an additional 153,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRLB traded up $3.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.21. The company had a trading volume of 273,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,379. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.27. Proto Labs has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $136.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.08.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

