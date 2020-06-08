Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Position Raised by Appian Way Asset Management LP

Appian Way Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,527 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,638 shares during the period. Quanta Services accounts for about 7.1% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Appian Way Asset Management LP owned about 0.22% of Quanta Services worth $9,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2,501.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 18.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

NYSE PWR traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.39. 1,957,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.22. Quanta Services Inc has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $44.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Quanta Services from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Quanta Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Quanta Services from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.