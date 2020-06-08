Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Essent Group (ESNT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Essent Group (NYSE: ESNT) recently:

6/3/2020 – Essent Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $32.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/1/2020 – Essent Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/1/2020 – Essent Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a private mortgage insurance company. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders. Essent Group Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

6/1/2020 – Essent Group had its price target lowered by analysts at S&P Equity Research from $56.00 to $48.00. They now have a “reduce” rating on the stock.

6/1/2020 – Essent Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $56.00 to $48.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

5/26/2020 – Essent Group had its price target raised by analysts at Compass Point from $33.50 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2020 – Essent Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a private mortgage insurance company. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders. Essent Group Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

5/14/2020 – Essent Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a private mortgage insurance company. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders. Essent Group Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

5/12/2020 – Essent Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $58.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Essent Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Essent Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/14/2020 – Essent Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $67.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:ESNT traded up $2.18 on Monday, reaching $37.77. 1,805,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,718. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.47. Essent Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $55.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.28.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.46% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Essent Group’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.31%.

In related news, Director Robert Glanville bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,554.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Casale bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.25 per share, with a total value of $1,662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,109,645.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

