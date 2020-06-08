Rodgers Brothers Inc. Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,191 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261,619 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in AT&T by 21.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,672,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,272,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in AT&T by 58.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,188,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,531 shares during the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.02.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.23. 34,260,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,397,730. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $235.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

