Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

RUSHA has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Stephens lowered their target price on Rush Enterprises from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered Rush Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of RUSHA stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,898. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.39. Rush Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 2.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rush Enterprises will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 75,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 13,735 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

