salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director Sells $20,230.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $20,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Victor Roos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 29th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.30, for a total value of $20,741.70.

On Friday, May 22nd, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.60, for a total value of $21,015.40.

On Friday, May 15th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.65, for a total value of $19,950.35.

On Friday, May 8th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total value of $20,581.05.

On Friday, May 1st, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.49, for a total value of $18,860.31.

On Friday, April 24th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.59, for a total value of $18,277.21.

On Friday, April 17th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $19,040.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.39, for a total transaction of $18,134.41.

On Friday, April 3rd, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $15,999.55.

On Friday, March 27th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $17,969.00.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $2.67 on Monday, hitting $176.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,590,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,144,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -980.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $1,531,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 7.2% in the first quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 1,437 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 459,142 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $66,107,000 after buying an additional 16,088 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 19.7% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 60,761 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after buying an additional 10,007 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,005,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $144,796,000 after buying an additional 13,439 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.15.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

