SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Trading Up 6.8%

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)’s stock price traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.55 and last traded at $9.41, 6,702,936 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 37% from the average session volume of 10,601,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SDC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on SmileDirectClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. SmileDirectClub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $196.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.64 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $43,520.00. Also, insider Kay Oswald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $100,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,050,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after buying an additional 506,594 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

