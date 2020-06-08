Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Shares Acquired by Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,641 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Southern First Bancshares accounts for approximately 3.6% of Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. owned about 2.20% of Southern First Bancshares worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFST has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. DA Davidson started coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

In related news, Director David G. Ellison bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.57 per share, for a total transaction of $97,710.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,694.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,546 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $44,911.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,868.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

SFST traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.08. 18,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,853. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $44.43.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $22.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.73 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 22.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

