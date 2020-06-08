SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $29.53

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.53 and last traded at $29.61, with a volume of 282754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.56.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day moving average is $29.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,226,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,798,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 353,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,075,000 after acquiring an additional 170,068 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.

