SRB Corp Acquires 4,993 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

SRB Corp grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,115 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Cabot Oil & Gas accounts for approximately 0.1% of SRB Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. SRB Corp’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COG. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $2,699,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 165.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,651 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 163,625 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,476,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 100,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 12,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COG traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $20.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,256,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,124,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.24. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $25.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.17.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $386.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

COG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.06.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

