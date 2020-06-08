SRB Corp Acquires Shares of 1,767 UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

SRB Corp bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,767 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $309.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,633,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,362,340. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $292.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.86. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $315.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $295.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $33,622,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,637 shares of company stock worth $17,723,013. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.13.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

