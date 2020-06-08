SRB Corp Boosts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

SRB Corp lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the quarter. SRB Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $727,585,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,877,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $922,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,002 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 277.6% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,444,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,104,000 after buying an additional 1,796,853 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 59.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,815,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,465,000 after buying an additional 1,427,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $916,567,000 after buying an additional 1,176,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,542,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,003,175. The company has a market cap of $91.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.91. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

