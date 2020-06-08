SRB Corp Buys 169 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

SRB Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. SRB Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,700,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $122.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,417,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,289. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.96 and a 200-day moving average of $95.20. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $124.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

TSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $116.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $807,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,186,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory A. Sandfort sold 200,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $21,009,765.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,489,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,432 shares of company stock valued at $27,936,293 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

