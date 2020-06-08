SRB Corp Buys 955 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

SRB Corp increased its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Packaging Corp Of America accounts for 0.0% of SRB Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. SRB Corp’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 1st quarter worth about $3,056,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America in the 1st quarter worth about $495,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 61.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.85.

Shares of PKG traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.56. 873,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,075. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.28. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52 week low of $71.05 and a 52 week high of $114.78.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

