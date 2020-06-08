SRB Corp Grows Position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

SRB Corp raised its holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. SRB Corp’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,232,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in W W Grainger by 139.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,320,000 after buying an additional 259,078 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in W W Grainger by 857.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,924,000 after buying an additional 169,104 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,003,000 after acquiring an additional 168,331 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 303,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,111,000 after acquiring an additional 145,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total transaction of $1,200,614.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,033 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,217.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded up $6.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $322.83. 443,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,783. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $285.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. W W Grainger Inc has a 52-week low of $200.61 and a 52-week high of $346.60.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.31%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird raised W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Longbow Research upgraded W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $313.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $194.00 to $191.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. W W Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.27.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

