SRB Corp Grows Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

SRB Corp boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,477 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.0% of SRB Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. SRB Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $427,000. Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Walmart by 6.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 270,761 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,764,000 after purchasing an additional 15,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $9,979,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,466,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,582,137.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,286,124 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $121.24. 9,445,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,394,229. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $133.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $344.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.06 and its 200 day moving average is $119.36.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Walmart from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.03.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

