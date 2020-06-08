SRB Corp Has $20.35 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

SRB Corp increased its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.9% of SRB Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SRB Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $20,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. grace capital bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

PG traded up $0.72 on Monday, reaching $119.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,925,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,984,514. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.76. The company has a market cap of $292.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 69.91%.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,220.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $417,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,846.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

