SRB Corp Has $219.36 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

SRB Corp boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,053,235 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 20.4% of SRB Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. SRB Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Intel worth $219,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,966,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 45.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,122,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,852,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659,315 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,208.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $250,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,025 shares during the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $577,477.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,547 shares of company stock worth $5,862,050. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.67 on Monday, reaching $63.67. 21,537,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,308,848. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.47 and its 200-day moving average is $59.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

