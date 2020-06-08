SRB Corp Has $421,000 Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

SRB Corp lifted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. SRB Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective (up from $1,119.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,215.88.

NYSE AZO traded up $19.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,153.93. 215,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,040. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,072.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,071.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.80 by $0.59. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 89.85% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 62.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $886.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,772,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.00, for a total value of $2,154,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Recommended Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.