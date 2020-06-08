SRB Corp Has $473,000 Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

SRB Corp cut its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for about 0.0% of SRB Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. SRB Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 35,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. B. Riley cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $1,117,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 347,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,882,733.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,063 shares in the company, valued at $598,758.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,468 shares of company stock worth $5,315,306. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.51. 3,052,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,781,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Progressive Corp has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $84.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.26. The firm has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.