SRB Corp Increases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

SRB Corp increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,177 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.0% of SRB Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. SRB Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,278,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,086,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,829,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,341,129 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,152,345,000 after buying an additional 833,751 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,775,411,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,620,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,739,725,000 after buying an additional 1,704,351 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.09. The company had a trading volume of 14,953,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,188,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.37 and its 200 day moving average is $57.79. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

