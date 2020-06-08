SRB Corp Invests $432,000 in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

SRB Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.74 on Monday, hitting $94.59. 6,617,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,953,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.83 and a 200 day moving average of $86.04.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.31.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

