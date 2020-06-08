SRB Corp Invests $440,000 in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

SRB Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Waters by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,524,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,085,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters by 218.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Waters stock traded up $6.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $208.93. The stock had a trading volume of 505,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,181. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.21. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $154.39 and a 12 month high of $245.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $464.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. Waters had a return on equity of 1,937.83% and a net margin of 22.77%. Waters’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WAT. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Waters from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Waters from $186.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Waters from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.11.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

