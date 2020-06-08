SRB Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

SRB Corp reduced its position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. SRB Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $261,973,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $199,782,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,805,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $200,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,671 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,748,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 111,608.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,015,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,524 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,814 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $671,626.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,365,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 13,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $1,070,828.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,662,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,426 shares of company stock worth $5,300,943 over the last three months.

Shares of NYSE A traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,804,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,539. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.60 and a 200-day moving average of $80.90. The firm has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Agilent Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $93.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on A. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Recommended Story: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.