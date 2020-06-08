SRB Corp Purchases 1,363 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

SRB Corp lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,923 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. Seagate Technology makes up 0.0% of SRB Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. SRB Corp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 143,745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 45,239 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,588,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 45.5% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 54,383 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 17,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $362,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,996 shares of company stock valued at $5,634,844. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,929,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,720. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.76.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.94%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

