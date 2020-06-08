SRB Corp Purchases 1,801 Shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

SRB Corp grew its position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. SRB Corp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in NetApp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,652 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in NetApp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,514 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTAP traded up $0.95 on Monday, reaching $49.01. 2,241,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,520,181. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. NetApp Inc. has a one year low of $34.66 and a one year high of $65.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.04.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 168.65%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. Cfra dropped their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NetApp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.68.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

