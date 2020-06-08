SRB Corp Raises Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

SRB Corp grew its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the quarter. SRB Corp’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 150.4% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 12.6% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,761 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 80.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 1,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,921 shares in the company, valued at $484,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $275,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,647.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $505,210. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PCAR stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.83. 1,780,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,237,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.26. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.12. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 8.73%. PACCAR’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.63%.

Several analysts have commented on PCAR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of PACCAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Vertical Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen raised PACCAR to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

