SRB Corp Sells 305 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

SRB Corp lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. SRB Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 73.9% during the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 16,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 55.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 523,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,273,000 after acquiring an additional 186,000 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $738,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXN traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.86. 5,602,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,390,307. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $135.70. The company has a market cap of $120.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.13.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $368,090.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

