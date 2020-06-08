SRB Corp Takes Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

SRB Corp purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,158 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 220.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.33.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $35,377.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,250 shares in the company, valued at $7,959,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $35,022.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $2,041,584. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FFIV stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.28. The stock had a trading volume of 536,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.39. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.78 and a twelve month high of $153.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $583.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.04 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 24.67%. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

