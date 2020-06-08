SRB Corp Takes Position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

SRB Corp purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $602,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Northcoast Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.88.

In other news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 3,134 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.05, for a total transaction of $742,914.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,290,718.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $127,636.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,823.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,086 shares of company stock valued at $5,662,850. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $16.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $277.55. 438,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,274. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.76 and a 200 day moving average of $231.39. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $150.06 and a 1 year high of $278.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

