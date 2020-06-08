SRB Corp Trims Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

SRB Corp trimmed its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up 0.1% of SRB Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. SRB Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,661,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 144.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,535,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 150,922 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.22, for a total value of $85,907,820.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 599,499 shares in the company, valued at $341,246,820.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,776 shares of company stock valued at $105,906,877 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $624.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $540.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.25.

NASDAQ REGN traded up $7.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $604.04. 964,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,230. The company has a market capitalization of $65.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $567.49 and its 200-day moving average is $449.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $271.37 and a 1 year high of $618.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by $0.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.