T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for T-Mobile Us’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). T-Mobile Us reported earnings per share of $1.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile Us will report full-year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $4.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $6.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow T-Mobile Us.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. T-Mobile Us’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 35.3% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,656 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 11,651 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 291.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 294,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,747,000 after buying an additional 219,553 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 1.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 533,898 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,794,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 0.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,733,803 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $145,467,000 after buying an additional 15,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the first quarter worth $1,925,000. 23.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.46. 5,043,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,417,608. T-Mobile Us has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $105.11. The company has a market cap of $124.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

