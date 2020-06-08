Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Up 7.3%

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s share price traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $950.00 and last traded at $949.92, 14,087,932 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 24% from the average session volume of 18,574,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $885.66.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $925.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Tesla from $1,020.00 to $1,001.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $576.94.

The stock has a market cap of $173.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,067.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $797.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $606.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.90) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $858.80, for a total transaction of $3,905,822.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,039 shares in the company, valued at $12,056,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.01, for a total transaction of $66,001.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,194.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,548 shares of company stock worth $14,992,253 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

